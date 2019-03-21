Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 105,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

