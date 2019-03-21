Ferroglobe (GSM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM):

3/11/2019 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/7/2019 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2019 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/28/2019 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2019 – Ferroglobe was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2019 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/14/2019 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.70 price target on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2019 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 778,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,509. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $392.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Ferroglobe PLC alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.