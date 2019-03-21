FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Cap Tops $562,697.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $562,697.00 and approximately $532.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.01480435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001485 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00036456 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

