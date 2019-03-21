FedEx (FDX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.10-15.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. FedEx also updated its FY19 guidance to $15.10-15.90 EPS.

FDX stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.71.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

