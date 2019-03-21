FedEx (FDX) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $236.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.95. 865,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,540. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.