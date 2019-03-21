Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 106,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,406,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $63.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,070,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

