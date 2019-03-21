Fastcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Fastcoin has a market cap of $81,102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fastcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fastcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.01475336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001442 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039620 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Fastcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca . Fastcoin’s official message board is www.fastcointalk.org . Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

