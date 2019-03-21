FARO Technologies (FARO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Gabelli raised FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.95.
FARO opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.56 million, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 1.52. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $70.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
