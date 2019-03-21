FARO Technologies (FARO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Gabelli raised FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.95.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.56 million, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 1.52. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.59 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.