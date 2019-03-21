Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 242,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,842. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,884.18% and a negative return on equity of 192.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

