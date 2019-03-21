Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 5,374,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,501,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $344.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 366,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 70,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.