Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Trading Up 0.2%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 42,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,006,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOG shares. Stephens started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $735.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Donald L. Evans bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Trading Up 0.2%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/extraction-oil-gas-xog-trading-up-0-2.html.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.