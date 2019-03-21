Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) versus Steel Connect (STCN) Critical Survey

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.60% 31.62% 19.03% Steel Connect -4.55% -16.71% -2.15%

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Steel Connect does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 2 4 0 0 1.67 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Risk & Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $8.14 billion 1.58 $618.20 million $3.48 21.50 Steel Connect $645.26 million 0.20 $36.71 million N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Steel Connect on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.