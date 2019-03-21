Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stake Lessened by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Expedia Group to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

