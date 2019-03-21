ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) VP Sells $125,951.84 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $125,951.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ExlService stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 92.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

