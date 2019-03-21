Evergy (EVRG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,586,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,880,000 after purchasing an additional 198,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,248,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,769,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,849,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,470,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 212,498 shares in the last quarter.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $458,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,632 shares of company stock worth $781,994 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

