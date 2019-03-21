Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Restoration Hardware (RH)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Restoration Hardware to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restoration Hardware to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 221,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,468. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $164.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.