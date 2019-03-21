European Metals (EMH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 68357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).
The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80.
About European Metals (LON:EMH)
European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.
