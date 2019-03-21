Euro Sun Mining (ESM) Trading Up 14.5%

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) shares were up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 338,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 173,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

