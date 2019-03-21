Eumundi Group Ltd. (EBG) Insider Joseph Ganim Buys 21,231 Shares

Eumundi Group Ltd. (ASX:EBG) insider Joseph Ganim acquired 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,324.50 ($12,286.88).

Eumundi Group stock remained flat at $A$0.90 ($0.63) during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. Eumundi Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of A$1.00 ($0.71).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Eumundi Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Eumundi Group Limited engages in hotel management and retail property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment sells packaged alcoholic beverages through its retail outlets; sells food and alcoholic beverages on premise through bars and restaurants; and operates licensed gaming venues.

