Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Director Janice L. Sears Sells 2,838 Shares

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.27, for a total transaction of $820,948.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,227.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESS opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $226.22 and a twelve month high of $291.23. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 59.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.77.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

