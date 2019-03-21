ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,299,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 855,505 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,856,000 after purchasing an additional 843,952 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 548,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,565,000.

IWM opened at $153.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.4121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

