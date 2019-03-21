ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $259,562.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and Kuna. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $259,562.00 and $40,649.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00363947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.01638055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00225222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004809 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

