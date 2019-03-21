EquiTrader (EQT) Reaches Market Cap of $297,516.00

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, EquiTrader has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EquiTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $297,516.00 and approximately $2,076.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EquiTrader alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.01475443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00038962 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002685 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader (EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,949,461 coins and its circulating supply is 11,849,461 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EquiTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.