Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.