Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PEI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

PEI stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 30.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,345,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 252,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,428,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 224,565 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

