Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,952,000 after buying an additional 542,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,172,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $943,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,160,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,079,000 after acquiring an additional 984,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,424,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $317,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,018 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.