EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of EQM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,031. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($2.19). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

