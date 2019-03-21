EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Boosted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,041,702,000 after acquiring an additional 361,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,769,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,415,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

