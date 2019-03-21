Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 111,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,567,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,816,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,802,000 after acquiring an additional 315,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.