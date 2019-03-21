Ensco (ESV) and Xtreme Drilling (XTMCF) Financial Survey

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Xtreme Drilling (OTCMKTS:XTMCF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ensco and Xtreme Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco 1 9 7 0 2.35 Xtreme Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ensco currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ensco and Xtreme Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco $1.71 billion 1.13 -$639.70 million ($1.34) -3.28 Xtreme Drilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xtreme Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ensco.

Profitability

This table compares Ensco and Xtreme Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco -37.51% -6.95% -4.06% Xtreme Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ensco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Xtreme Drilling does not pay a dividend. Ensco pays out -3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Ensco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ensco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ensco beats Xtreme Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service. The Others segment consists of management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company was founded on July 3, 1905 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Xtreme Drilling Company Profile

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies. The company also provides drilling rigs, equipment, and personnel on a contract basis. It has contracts with oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated oilfield service providers. The company was formerly known as Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp. and changed its name to Xtreme Drilling Corp. in July 2016. Xtreme Drilling Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

