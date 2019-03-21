Endor Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.72 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and $11.72 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.02287581 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021212 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006001 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,213,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,788,486 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DEx.top, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bittrex and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

