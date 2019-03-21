Endo International (ENDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENDP. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 337.13% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.