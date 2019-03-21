Endo International (ENDP) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.91% from the stock’s current price.

ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. Svb Leerink downgraded Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 337.13% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth $202,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

