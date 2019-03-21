Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 56,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,731. The company has a market cap of $354.41 million, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of -0.04. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,423,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 380,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

