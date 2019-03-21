Enbridge Inc (ENB) Position Raised by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,767,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,657,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 472,660 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $3,328,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 192,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 18th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

In related news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

