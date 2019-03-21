Emis Group Plc (EMIS) Plans GBX 14.20 Dividend

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EMIS traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,052 ($13.75). The company had a trading volume of 80,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,465. Emis Group has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,074 ($14.03). The stock has a market cap of $652.29 million and a PE ratio of 66.58.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

