Emis Group Plc (EMIS) Plans GBX 14.20 Dividend

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:EMIS traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,052 ($13.75). The company had a trading volume of 80,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,465. Emis Group has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,074 ($14.03). The stock has a market cap of $652.29 million and a PE ratio of 66.58.
Emis Group Company Profile
