Embers Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Embers has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Embers has a total market capitalization of $36,918.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Embers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Embers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00362430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.01639150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00224571 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Embers Profile

Embers was first traded on May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Embers’ official website is embermine.com

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Embers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Embers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Embers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.