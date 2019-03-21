Ellington Financial (EFC) & Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 34.56% 7.62% 1.27% Innovative Industrial Properties 44.95% 4.01% 3.46%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.93%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $135.04 million 3.92 $46.68 million $1.41 12.61 Innovative Industrial Properties $14.79 million 58.61 $6.99 million $1.34 65.94

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ellington Financial pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Ellington Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

