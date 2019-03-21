Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Position Lifted by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.30% of Ellie Mae worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ELLI opened at $98.69 on Thursday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Ellie Mae had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Tyrrell sold 3,885 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $384,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 44,800 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $3,695,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,945 shares in the company, valued at $572,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,477 shares of company stock worth $8,722,859 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

