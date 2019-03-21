Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 42,182,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,838,000 after buying an additional 6,255,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after buying an additional 2,030,845 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,659,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,425,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Shares of LLY opened at $128.16 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

