Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) Releases Earnings Results

Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Electronic Tele-Communications stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Electronic Tele-Communications has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Electronic Tele-Communications
