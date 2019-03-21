Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) Releases Earnings Results

Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Electronic Tele-Communications stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Electronic Tele-Communications has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

