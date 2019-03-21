Electronic Arts (EA) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

EA stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock worth $5,685,520. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

