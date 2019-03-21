Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Holdings Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Electro Scientific Industries were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 455.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,008,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESIO stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Electro Scientific Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

