Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,590,482 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 1.04% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TD Securities raised Eldorado Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 50,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. Eldorado Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.60 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 78.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

