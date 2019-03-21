Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) CFO Christine Siu Sells 11,913 Shares

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) CFO Christine Siu sold 11,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $234,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EIDX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,867. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 577,698 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 265,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 86,598 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 191.1% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 297.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

EIDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

