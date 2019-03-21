EduCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $453,813.00 (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. EduCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $453,813.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EduCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EduCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EduCoin

EduCoin (EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EduCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

