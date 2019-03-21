Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $861,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Stock

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/edge-capital-group-llc-invests-861000-in-vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-stock.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.