Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $667,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stock

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

D stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

