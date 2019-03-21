Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

WARNING: “Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/edge-capital-group-llc-invests-1-29-million-in-schwab-fundamental-international-large-company-index-fndf-stock.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.