Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,734 Danaher Co. (DHR)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 10,085.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,219,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,300 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Danaher by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,129,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 907,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,498,000 after purchasing an additional 872,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

